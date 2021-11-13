UrduPoint.com

Wisconsin To Send 500 National Guard Troops To Kenosha For Rittenhouse Verdict - Governor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 02:10 AM

Wisconsin to Send 500 National Guard Troops to Kenosha for Rittenhouse Verdict - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) The Wisconsin National Guard will be deploying 500 troops outside the city of Kenosha should local law enforcement need assistance following the upcoming end of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, Governor Tony Evers' office said on Friday,

"Approximately 500 Wisconsin Army National Guard troops are reporting for State Active Duty as authorized by Gov. Tony Evers to support local partners in ensuring public safety ... Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will stage outside Kenosha in a standby status to respond if requested by local law enforcement agencies," the office said in a press release circulated by reporters on Twitter.

The decision was made several days before the expected end of Rittenhouse's trial, the verdict of which is expected to come sometime next week.

Rittenhouse faces charges including murder for shooting three men, killing two, during racial justice riots in Kenosha in August 2020.

Evers in the statement urged people with plans to travel to Kenosha to reconsider them. He also encouraged those who do plan to demonstrate to do so safely and peacefully.

Both the prosecution and defense teams have concluded their cases, with closing arguments scheduled for Monday of next week. The jury will then receive instructions from Judge Bruce Schroeder before deliberating on a verdict, which could take hours or days.

The National Guard deployed to the city will not be allowed to impede the ability of people to peacefully protest or the media to report, the press release said.

Related Topics

Murder Protest Riots Army Governor Twitter August 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

Russia Appreciates Macron's Desire for Mutually Be ..

Russia Appreciates Macron's Desire for Mutually Beneficial Relations With Moscow ..

1 hour ago
 Russia Will Asymmetrically Respond to Unfriendly S ..

Russia Will Asymmetrically Respond to Unfriendly Steps of West If Necessary - La ..

1 hour ago
 Russia to introduce health passes amid virus wave

Russia to introduce health passes amid virus wave

2 hours ago
 Moscow Urges Paris, Berlin to Force Kiev to Comply ..

Moscow Urges Paris, Berlin to Force Kiev to Comply With Minsk Agreements - Lavro ..

2 hours ago
 CPJ urges Indian authorities to stop terror probe ..

CPJ urges Indian authorities to stop terror probe into 5 journalists in Tripura

2 hours ago
 Dutch head for partial lockdown afer Covid record

Dutch head for partial lockdown afer Covid record

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.