UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Witchcraft Killings Of People With Albinism Rose During Coronavirus Pandemic: UN Expert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 11:52 PM

Witchcraft killings of people with albinism rose during coronavirus pandemic: UN Expert

Killings of people with albinism have increased during the coronavirus pandemic, the outgoing United Nations expert on albinism rights said Thursday

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Killings of people with albinism have increased during the coronavirus pandemic, the outgoing United Nations expert on albinism rights said Thursday.

The increase came as some people who plunged into poverty turned to witchcraft hoping to gain quick wealth during the crisis, Ikponwosa Ero, the UN's independent expert on the enjoyment of human rights by persons with albinism, said in a statement.

The UN Human Rights Council passed a ground-breaking resolution earlier this month condemning human rights violations committed through witchcraft accusations and ritual attacks and called for international consultation and recommendations on the matter.

Ms. Ero, the expert, said she was "gratified that there has been much progress on several continents", over the last six years "but there is still much to be done." "Despite progress on many fronts, I was deeply saddened at the notable increase in reported cases of people with albinism being killed or attacked because of the mistaken believe that using their body parts in potions can bring good luck and wealth," she said.

"Even more tragically, the majority of victims have been children." Ero was named to the post by the Human Rights Council in 2015 and will be succeeded on August 1 by Ms. Muluka Anne Miti-Drummond of Zambia.

She cited a regional action plan on albinism in Africa and awareness-raising campaigns in Africa, and elsewhere, including in countries like Brazil, Japan and Fiji.

Research on albinism has increased more than tenfold and an explosion in data and reliable information has increased understanding of how the right to health, education, and on disability rights and racial discrimination, pertain to people with albinism.

There has also been increased understanding of the rights of women and children impacted by albinism and the need to protect against harmful practices. "While we have come very far in the fight against these heinous acts, the road ahead remains long and arduous", Ms. Ero said.

Related Topics

Africa Resolution United Nations Education Road Progress Brazil Japan Zambia Fiji August Women 2015 Post Lucky Cement Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCI provides aid worth AED85.1 million inside UAE ..

24 minutes ago

Forth COVID Wave Starts in Italy as Deaths Up by N ..

2 minutes ago

Yellen, Iraq Finance Minister Meet to Discuss US S ..

2 minutes ago

Pak-China unique, robust relationship proves resil ..

2 minutes ago

US, South Korean Diplomats Hold Talks After Reacti ..

2 minutes ago

Establishment Division notifies transfer, posting ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.