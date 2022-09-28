With All Ballots Counted, 87.05% of Kherson Region Voters Back Accession to Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) With 100% of the ballots at the referendum in the Kherson region processed, 87.05% of voters supported reunification with Russia, the head of the regional election commission, Marina Zakharova, said on Tuesday.

"A total of 497,051 (87.

05%) participants in the referendum answered 'Yes' to the question put forward at the referendum 'Are for the withdrawal of the Kherson region from Ukraine, the formation of an independent state by the Kherson region and its entry into the Russian Federation as a constituent entity of the Russian Federation?'" she said.

According to the regional electoral commission, 571,001 people took part in the referendum in the Kherson region, which is 76.86% of the list of voters in the region.

Members of the commission unanimously voted for the recognition of the referendum as valid and approved the voting results.