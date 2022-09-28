- Home
- With All Ballots Counted, 93.11% of Zaporizhzhia Region Voters Back Accession to Russia
Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 12:34 AM
MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) With 100% of the ballots at the referendum in the Zaporizhzhia region processed, 93.11% of voters supported reunification with Russia, the head of the regional electoral committee, Galina Katyushchenko, said on Tuesday.
There were no gross violations or any remarks during the referendum, she added.