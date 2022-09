DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) A total of 99.23 percent of voters supported the accession of the Donetsk People's Republic to Russia, the DPR central election commission said on Tuesday.

With 100 percent of protocols processed. 2,133,326 voters took part in the voting, which is 97.51 percent of the total number of voters.