With all referendum ballots in LPR counted, 98.42% of voters support accession to Russia

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) With 100% of the ballots at the referendum in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) processed, 98.42% of voters supported accession to Russia, the head of the regional electoral committee, Elena Kravchenko, told reporters.

