With Blasts And Grit, Colombia Fights Gold Mines Run By Crime Gangs
Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Parque Nacional Farallones de Cali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) A thin detonating cord snakes its way into an illegal gold mine drilled high up on a mountain near the Colombian city of Cali, exploding with a roar and destroying a lucrative source of money for armed groups that include leftist rebels.
The blast brings down the walls of a tunnel leading into the pit in Farallones National Park, which features a stretch of the Andes that runs just outside Colombia's third largest city.
The entrance is now blocked by tons of rubble, putting that mine out of commission.
It took the engineers, police and city officials assigned to knock it out 10 hours to hike up to the mine, which was dug at an altitude of 3,400 meters (11,000 feet).
Wildcat miners operating under the control of local crime gangs and leftist rebels have been running mines like this for decades in these mist-covered mountains.
To isolate the gold, they use mercury, a toxic liquid metal that is polluting the water used in Cali, home to 2.2 million people.
"All that mercury goes into the ground" and ends up in rivers that supply its drinking water, said the chief engineer of the blasting operation, who for safety reasons did not want to give his name.
AFP accompanied the blasting team on a three-day climb in the mountains, with mules carrying the equipment.
The government estimates that 85 percent of the gold that Colombia exports comes from unlicensed mines.
The above-board mines yielded at least 248 tons of gold from 2017 to 2022, according to the United Nations.
In the Cali region, the grueling, freezing work of climbing a mountain to dig into it for gold is done by local people employed by local crime gangs.
These in turn pay a tax to rebels who have formed renegade, offshoot groups from the once powerful guerrilla army known as the FARC, which laid down its weapons under a historic 2016 peace accord after decades of fighting.
These FARC dissidents thus run a large network of illegal mines that extends beyond the Cali region.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..
More Stories From World
-
Markets mixed as traders assess crises in S.Korea, France5 minutes ago
-
South Korean ruling party demands Yoon step down15 minutes ago
-
'White Lotus' back in February, 'Harry Potter' TV series filming in 202515 minutes ago
-
S. Korean police says expects tens of thousands at rallies Saturday25 minutes ago
-
Long-range barrage lifts Cavaliers over Nuggets despite Jokic triple-double35 minutes ago
-
Ugly or awesome? Kosovo national library stirs never-ending debate55 minutes ago
-
Bellingham back to best as Real Madrid face Girona1 hour ago
-
Fresh protests in Georgia after PM vows to 'eradicate' opposition1 hour ago
-
Blinken tells counterpart confident in S. Korean democracy1 hour ago
-
'People want change': inside Romania's far-right stronghold1 hour ago
-
Harrison Ford gets de-aged again for 'Indiana Jones' video game1 hour ago
-
Copenhagen takes on its biggest climate threat -- water1 hour ago