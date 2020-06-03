UrduPoint.com
With Floyd Death, Feel-good Minneapolis Forced To Soul-search

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:48 PM

With Floyd death, feel-good Minneapolis forced to soul-search

Minneapolis is sometimes called the Mini-Apple because of its New York kind of vibe: ethnically diverse and boasting a thriving cultural scene with lots of museums, live entertainment and night life

But the death of African American George Floyd while in police custody is forcing the city to take a painful look at its deep-seated racial inequality.

But the death of African American George Floyd while in police custody is forcing the city to take a painful look at its deep-seated racial inequality.

The hometown of the late musician Prince is proud of much about itself: it openness to outsiders, an eco-friendly lifestyle with lots of lakes and bike paths, and its progressive politics.

Of the 13 members of the City Council, 12 are Democrats including two transgender black people and an environmentalist.

Floyd's videotaped death on May 25 -- a white policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes after Floyd was detained and handcuffed on suspicion of a non-violent offense -- triggered rioting here and eventually the biggest nationwide wave of unrest in 50 years.

"It's too bad it happened in Minneapolis, because it's such a beautiful city and you think the people are open," said Rick Curran, a white man in his 70s who has lived here for 30 years.

"But then, you know, we have hidden wounds. And, you know, I was just so sad that this, because it's my city, it happened here," said Curran, a globe-trotting former bartender.

In 2015, this city of 430,000 people, 20 percent of them black, saw demonstrations after the death of a young black man named Jamar Clark, who was shot by police after an altercation at a house party.

