With LGBT law 'Hungary has no place in the EU': Dutch PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday that Hungary should not be part of the EU because of its new law banning LGBT content in schools.

"For me, Hungary has no place in the EU any more," Rutte told journalists just before attending an EU summit in Brussels alongside his Hungarian counterpart.

"But I'm not the only one to decide this: there are 26 other (EU countries). This has to be done step by step," he said.