UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

With LGBT Law 'Hungary Has No Place In The EU': Dutch PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 07:33 PM

With LGBT law 'Hungary has no place in the EU': Dutch PM

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday that Hungary should not be part of the EU because of its new law banning LGBT content in schools

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday that Hungary should not be part of the EU because of its new law banning LGBT content in schools.

"For me, Hungary has no place in the EU any more," Rutte told journalists just before attending an EU summit in Brussels alongside his Hungarian counterpart.

"But I'm not the only one to decide this: there are 26 other (EU countries). This has to be done step by step," he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Brussels Hungary

Recent Stories

Algerian Prime Minister Resigns After Lackluster L ..

10 seconds ago

China Urges US to Lift Economic Embargo Imposed on ..

12 seconds ago

SSUET organizes Certificate Distribution ceremony ..

13 seconds ago

Millions become millionaires during Covid pandemic ..

6 minutes ago

Joint efforts for establishment of peace in Afghan ..

6 minutes ago

Valentino Rossi's VR46 ink Ducati deal from 2022

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.