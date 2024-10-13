Open Menu

With Medical Report, Harris Plays Health Card Against Trump

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Democratic White House candidate Kamala Harris is in "excellent health" and fit for the presidency, according to a medical report published by the White House Saturday, as she challenged rival Donald Trump to publish his own health records.

"Vice President Harris remains in excellent health," her physician Joshua Simmons said in the report, adding that she "possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the presidency."

Speaking to reporters on Saturday ahead of a trip to North Carolina, Harris called Trump's unwillingness to publish his records "a further example of his lack of transparency.

"

"It's obvious that his team at least, does not want the American people to see everything about who he is... and whether or not he is actually fit to do the job of being president of the United States," she said.

But as Harris ramped up pressure for details on the physical health and mental acuity of the 78-year-old Trump, the former president's campaign pushed back.

The Republican candidate is also "in perfect and excellent health to be Commander in Chief," it said in a statement, and charged that Harris lacked his strength to lead the country.

