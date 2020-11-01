UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

With Over 43% Of Votes Counted, Ruling Georgian Dream Coming Ahead - Election Commission

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 07:00 AM

With Over 43% of Votes Counted, Ruling Georgian Dream Coming Ahead - Election Commission

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, is leading in the parliamentary election with 50.58 percent of the votes, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said after 43.5 percent of the votes had been counted.

The opposition Strength is in Unity coalition, which includes the former ruling United National Movement (UNM) party, has 24.92 percent of the votes, according to the CEC.

Earlier on Saturday, the CEC said that the parties that were making it into parliament included the ruling Georgian Dream, the UNM party, European Georgia, the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia, Lelo for Georgia ("Try for Georgia"), the libertarian Girchi party, and Strategy Aghmashenebeli.

The Saturday election marked the first time that a mixed system of bloc and first-past-the-post voting was used in Georgia. According to the CEC, the voter turnout was 56.11 percent.

The CEC said after 33.45 percent of the votes had been counted that a second round of parliamentary elections needed to be held in 15 out of the country's 30 Constituencies.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Alliance Georgia Opposition

Recent Stories

Progressive Panel sweeps in KUJ elections

7 hours ago

Final Voter Turnout in Georgian Parliamentary Elec ..

7 hours ago

Governor Balochistan lays foundation stone of IT U ..

7 hours ago

Sarwar appeals PML-N leaders to avoid targeting na ..

7 hours ago

Suspected Shooter of Priest in Lyon Detained - Rep ..

7 hours ago

Balochistan reports 24 more coronavirus cases

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.