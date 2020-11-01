With Over 43% of Votes Counted, Ruling Georgian Dream Coming Ahead - Election Commission

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, is leading in the parliamentary election with 50.58 percent of the votes, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said after 43.5 percent of the votes had been counted.

The opposition Strength is in Unity coalition, which includes the former ruling United National Movement (UNM) party, has 24.92 percent of the votes, according to the CEC.

Earlier on Saturday, the CEC said that the parties that were making it into parliament included the ruling Georgian Dream, the UNM party, European Georgia, the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia, Lelo for Georgia ("Try for Georgia"), the libertarian Girchi party, and Strategy Aghmashenebeli.

The Saturday election marked the first time that a mixed system of bloc and first-past-the-post voting was used in Georgia. According to the CEC, the voter turnout was 56.11 percent.

The CEC said after 33.45 percent of the votes had been counted that a second round of parliamentary elections needed to be held in 15 out of the country's 30 Constituencies.