With Pakistan supporting, UN demands Israel cease exploiting Palestinians' natural resources

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Amid escalating Israeli attacks on Gaza, a U.N. panel Thursday voted to adopt a resolution, by a largely majority, demanding that Israel cease the exploitation, damage, cause of loss or depletion and endangerment of the natural resources in occupied Palestine and in the occupied Syrian Golan.

The draft was approved by the UN General Assembly's Second Committee (Economic and Financial) by a vote of 151 in favour to 6 against ( US, Canada, Israel, Micronesia, Nauru, and Palau), with 11 abstentions.

Explaining his support to the resolution, Ambassador Usman Jadoon, the deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said that it was an expression of solidarity with the brave people of Palestine enduring unrelenting oppression from the Israeli occupation forces.

"It is an affirmation of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and of the population of the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources, including land, water and energy resources – which are being brazenly violated by the occupying power, Israel," he said.

By the terms of the draft resolution titled “Permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and of the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources”, the General Assembly would recognize the right of the Palestinian people to claim restitution as a result of any exploitation, damage, loss or depletion or endangerment of their natural resources resulting from illegal measures taken by Israel, the occupying Power.

Also by the text, it would call upon Israel to halt all actions, including those perpetrated by Israeli settlers, harming the environment, including the dumping of all kinds of waste materials, in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan, and cease its destruction of vital infrastructure.

In his remarks, the Pakistani envoy also said that the draft is another reminder of the multifaceted impact of repressive Israeli policies, denying the right to self-determination and impacting economic rights of the occupied.

Pakistan, Ambassador Jadoon said, remains deeply concerned about the dire security and humanitarian situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, particularly the Gaza strip, as a result of the latest wave of Israeli aggression.

Close to 11,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have lost their lives, while others are facing starvation and struggling to survive, with essential supplies blockaded.

"The Israeli actions are a flagrant breach of international law including international humanitarian law and amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity," he said. "They are also in grave violation of several UN resolutions including the latest one adopted by the 10th resumed Emergency Special Session of the UNGA on 27th October."

That resolution called for a "humanitarian truce' leading to cessation of hostilities in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Pakistani envoy called for an immediate ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access and a stop to the forced transfer of Gaza’s population.

The international community, he said, must work in concert for a just, comprehensive and lasting two-State solution with a viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.