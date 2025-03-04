- Home
With Pakistan Supporting, UNSC Renews Sanctions Against Somalia-based Al-Shabaab Terror Group
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 10:20 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The UN Security Council Tuesday renewed its sanctions against al-Shabaab terror group in Somalia until 13 December 2025, with Pakistan voicing concern over the presence of Da'esh's affiliate terrorist elements in the African country.
The 15-member Council took that action by unanimously adopting a resolution, submitted by Britain, authorizing member states to intercept vessels transporting banned items to and from Somalia, including illegal arms imports and charcoal exports.
"Al-Shabaab's ability to radicalize, recruit, raise funds via extortion and piracy and procure weapons must be disrupted,” Ambassador Usman Iqbal Jadoon, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told the Security Council, while explaining his vote in favour of the resolution.
He said that continued humanitarian assistance and support for economic development of Somalia was vital to addressing the root causes of terrorism.
“Fighting the scourge of terrorism would require a united regional and global effort,” he emphasized.
Under the terms of the resolution, the Council, acting under Chapter VII (Enforcement) of the UN — decided that “all States shall, for the purposes of preventing Al-Shabaab and other actors intent on undermining peace and security in Somalia and the region from obtaining weapons and ammunition, take the necessary measures to prevent all deliveries of weapons, ammunition and military equipment to Somalia.
”
It further decided that these measures shall not apply to deliveries or supplies to the Somali government, its Army, Intelligence and Security Agency, Police Force and the Custodial Corps.
At the outset, Ambassador Jadoon reiterated Pakistan's supports to Somalia's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, warning that Al-Shabaab continues to pose a significant threat to the peace and security in the country and the region.
Despite the recent successes against Al-Shabaab achieved by the Somalian forces, with the support of the African Union-United Nations (AU-UN) Missions, he stressed, "We cannot afford to let our guard down."
The Pakistani envoy said that fighting the scourge of terrorism would require a united regional and global effort. Pakistan, he said, stands ready to share its counter-terrorism experience and expertise with the African partners.
