With Podcasts, Trump And Harris Play To Changing US Media Landscape
Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 04:21 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) On Friday, former president Donald Trump sat down for what could be one of the most consequential interviews of this US election cycle: not with the New York Times or the Washington Post, but with Joe Rogan, host of the world's top podcast.
Locked in a too-close-to-call race for the White House, both Trump and Democratic rival Kamala Harris have in large part eschewed traditional news media to chase new audiences -- a sign, experts say, of a shifting US media landscape.
Podcasts, once dominated by true crime and lifestyle shows, now offer candidates a highly effective way to target otherwise hard-to-reach audiences, on often friendly terms and with hosts who have huge influence on their listeners' views.
With a growing audience of millions -- many of them young and potentially first-time voters -- the medium's appeal is clear.
Rogan's podcast has a staggering 17.5 million subscribers on YouTube alone, and 14 million on Spotify. The average age of his listeners is just 24, according to Media Monitors.
"The US media ecosystem is ever-changing, and so the campaigns must change too," said Megan Duncan, an associate professor at Virginia Tech.
"In a campaign this close, where voters are so familiar with the nominees, it makes sense to reach out to low-propensity and new voters."
