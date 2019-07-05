With tanks and flypasts, US celebrates Independence Day, with Trump extolling military might

(@FahadShabbir)

With tanks on display and military jets flying overhead, President Donald Trump praised US military during an Independence Day celebration in Washington that critics said the president had politicized

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :With tanks on display and military jets flying overhead, President Donald Trump praised US military during an Independence Day celebration in Washington that critics said the president had politicized.

Trump, a Republican who admired flashy displays of national pride and military strength in France, dismissed concerns ahead of the ceremony about the expense and militaristic overtones of the event outside the 97-year-old Lincoln Memorial, a symbol of national unity.

The president's 45-minutes speech was heavy on military imagery and light on political rhetoric. He was flanked by supporters and Pentagon officials, and the speech was highlighted by multiple flyovers involving military aircraft.

"Our nation is stronger today than it ever was before. It is its strongest now," Trump said from a platform in front of the famous memorial, echoing a theme he uses at campaign rallies.

"That same American spirit that emboldened our founders has kept us strong throughout our history," Trump said. "To this day that spirit runs through the veins of every American patriot. It lives on in each and every one of you here today.

While telling the story of George Washington and other revolutionaries who defeated the British more than two centuries ago, Trump also singled out each branch of the modern U.S. military, including his proposed "Space Force." Trump also discussed U.S. accomplishments, from Alexander Graham Bell and the telephone to the Wright Brothers and the airplane. He introduced a number of invited guests, from the flight director on the first moon landing in 1969 to "gold star" families who lost loved ones in battle. He pledged to "plant the American flag on Mars." With the Blue Angels -- a formation of F-18 jets -- flying above him and military tanks parked near the National Mall, the event was intended to fulfill Trump's desire for a military celebration similar to the one he enjoyed during a 2017 trip to Paris for Bastille Day.

The military overtones had been criticized by Democrats and officials in Washington, D.C., who felt it was inappropriate for the Fourth of July. Politicians have also raised concerns about the cost of the event and potential damage to local infrastructure from military hardware.

The day before the speech, it was revealed that the National Park Service (NPS), which has jurisdiction over the National Mall, had redirected $2.5 million from its overall budget to help pay for the president's "Salute to America event". The full cost will exceed that when factoring in the cost of military equipment and security, according tp experts.

Trump steered away from political rhetoric in his speech, however, and did not address the controversy over the event, which he was heavily involved in planning.

"The future of American freedom rests on the shoulders of men and women willing to defend it," Trump said in front of the Lincoln Memorial. "Now is the chance to join our military and make a truly great statement in life, and you should do it." Trump also praised law enforcement, and the closest he came to current politics was highlighting Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other border patrol groups that have seen public criticism mount over the treatment of immigrants at the southern border and the administration's hard-line immigration policies.

Both pro- and anti-Trump activists had packed the National Mall for hours before the speech, with the group Code Pink bringing both a large "Baby Trump" balloon and a large statue meant to depict Trump tweeting on the toilet.

Two protesters were arrested and two U.S. Secret Service agents received minor injuries in a flag-burning incident outside the White House that led to a brief scuffle between groups.

Thousands of people ultimately filled in the mall from the Lincoln Memorial to the Washington Monument, many of them supportive of the president's remarks. A "USA!" chant broke out as he stepped to the microphone, and a few supporters called out "four more years" as he exited.

White House officials feared in the days leading up to the event that inclement weather and late-developing logistics could cap attendance, presenting a problem for a president obsessed with crowd size.

He spoke positively about the military, and with well-planned choreography, told stories about each branch to introduce separate fly-overs of military aircraft.

"For over 65 years, no enemy Air Force has managed to kill a single American soldier. Because the skies belong to the United States of America," he said.

The speech was followed by a concert on the US Capitol lawn at the opposite end of the National Mall and fireworks.

Thousands of supporters wearing Trump's signature "Make America Great Again" hats, along with opponents questioning the cost of the event, poured into the US capital despite scorching temperatures and intermittent rain.

Although the Salute To America show is officially open to the public, the section directly in front of Trump was reserved for VIP Republican donors and allies, as well as top military brass.

Those without tickets had to stay outside at least two layers of fencing and will have to watch on giant screens.

It was the first time a presidential administration has sponsored a Fourth of July event since the Richard Nixon administration backed an "Honour America Day" in 1970.

Nixon was out of town, though he did deliver a speech by video. Protesters stormed the Nixon event, also at the Lincoln Memorial, nearly shutting it down.

Trump's decision to make an address and turn the event into a celebration of the US military has angered his opponents and upset local Washington officials, accustomed to arranging July 4th events without political interference.

"What, I wonder, will Donald Trump say this evening when he speaks to the nation at an event designed more to stroke his ego than celebrate American ideals?" said leading Democratic White House contender Joe Biden in a speech in Iowa.

Trump originally wanted a grand military parade for the holiday, obviously inspired by France's rollout of its military might on its own national day.

But instead, he has gotten a scaled-back version, with some US armoured vehicles parked for display near the monument and a flypast.

That included the modified Boeing 747 used as the president's own Air Force One, and F-35s fighters and jets from the Navy's Blue Angels air show acrobatics team.