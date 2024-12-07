With Trump in Paris, Notre Dame reopening becomes hub for diplomacy

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) With Donald Trump, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and dozens of other world leaders in town Saturday for the reopening of Notre Dame cathedral, Emmanuel Macron has succeeded in making Paris the capital of international diplomacy for the day.

President-elect Trump earlier landed in Paris on his first international trip since his election win, joined later by Zelensky, with both men preparing for a day of intense diplomacy before attending the reopening ceremony from 1800 GMT for the Notre Dame cathedral restored after the 2019 fire.

With some 40 heads of state and government expected in the French capital, the event provides a unique chance for leaders to brush shoulders with Trump before the tycoon turned politician takes office in January.

Trump arrived at Orly airport in the south of Paris aboard a private plane just before 0700 GMT, said an airport source, asking not to be named.

He is to hold talks at the Elysee Palace with President Macron at 1500 GMT.

Zelensky, who is due to meet Macron an hour later at 1600 GMT, may also meet Trump, a Ukrainian official said on Friday.

Such a meeting would be of huge importance given the fears in Kyiv that Trump, who once boasted he could end Russia's war on Ukraine in 24 hours, may urge concessions to Moscow.

Trump has scoffed at the billions of Dollars in US military assistance to Ukraine and has spoken of forcing a quick settlement.

No trilateral meeting is however awaited between Trump, Macron and Zelensky.

Macron invited both Trump and outgoing President Joe Biden. Trump accepted the invite, while the current administration will be represented by First Lady Jill Biden.

European allies have largely enjoyed a close working relationship with Biden on the crisis in the middle East but Trump is likely to distance himself and ally the United States even more closely with Israel.