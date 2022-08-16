UrduPoint.com

Withdrawal From Afghanistan 'Most Humiliating Event' In US History - Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Withdrawal From Afghanistan 'Most Humiliating Event' in US History - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 was the most humiliating event in US history, former President Donald Trump said on Trush Social, Fox news reported.

"The Afghanistan disaster of exactly one year ago was the most embarrassing, incompetent, and humiliating event in the history of the United States," Trump said.

"Not the fact that we left, I was the one that got our soldier count down to 2 thousand in preparation for leaving, but the way we left, taking the military out first, 13 dead soldiers (with many badly injured), leaving many Americans behind, and giving the enemy (Taliban, under UN sanctions for terrorism) over 85 billion Dollars worth of the best military equipment in the world. So Sad!" he said.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Dead Afghanistan World United Nations Trump United States Event From Best Billion

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th August 2022

2 minutes ago
 Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72

9 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Relax Enforcement of Iran Sanct ..

US Not Planning to Relax Enforcement of Iran Sanctions to Reach JCPOA Deal - Sta ..

9 hours ago
 Sindh can make anti-venom, rabies vaccines in-hous ..

Sindh can make anti-venom, rabies vaccines in-house: Dr Azra

9 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reviews situation after rele ..

Chief Minister Punjab reviews situation after release of water by India in Ravi

9 hours ago
 PM working for national interest: Rana Tanveer

PM working for national interest: Rana Tanveer

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.