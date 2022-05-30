MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) Russia would jeopardize its image as an ecologically responsible country if it withdrew from the Paris Agreement on climate change, Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov said on Monday.

"Should Russia withdraw from the Paris Agreement? Definitely not. We consider speculations on this topic as private opinions seeking publicity. In fact, this would mean either an attempt to deny the problem of climate change or the unwillingness to work in this direction. Both would look like a demarche and would definitely deliver a serious blow to Russia's image as an environmentally responsible state," Kozlov told Russian newspaper Izvestia.

The Russian minister considers climate change a global problem whose solution requires joint effort of all countries.

"Russia plays a huge role in this process.

Our territory takes one-eighth of the global landmass and over 815 million hectares (2 billion acres) of forested land. Russia, undoubtedly, is a global ecological donor. Intending to achieve a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (by 2030) and carbon neutrality (by 2060), Russia is not only paying tribute to the climatic trend but is developing a serious legal and economic basis for it," Kozlov added.

The Paris Agreement was adopted in December 2015 following the 21st Conference of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Paris. With 193 signatories to date, it marks the first global effort in history to coordinate fight against climate change. The pact's most well-known premise is limiting the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.