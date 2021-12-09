UrduPoint.com

Withdrawal Of Coalition Troops From Iraq Starts - National Security Adviser

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 03:00 PM

Withdrawal of Coalition Troops From Iraq Starts - National Security Adviser

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) National Security Adviser to the Iraqi Prime Minister Qassem Al-Araji announced on Thursday the termination of the international coalition's mission in the middle Eastern nation and the troops' withdrawal.

"Today we have completed the last round of dialogue with the international coalition, which we began last year to officially announce the end of the military mission of the coalition forces and their withdrawal from Iraq," Al-Araji tweeted.

Cooperation with the international coalition will continue in the field of training and consulting, the official added.

