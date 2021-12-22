Withdrawal Of Combat Units Of International Coalition From Iraq Completed - Military
Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 09:05 PM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The withdrawal of combat units of the international coalition from Iraq has been completed, spokesman for Iraq's Joint Operations Command Tahsin al-Khafaji said on Wednesday, adding that only military advisers remain in the country.
"The mission of the foreign armed forces has turned from a combat mission to an advisory one ... Only a limited number of advisers remain of the foreign military personnel in Iraq," al-Khafaji said, as quoted by the INA news agency.