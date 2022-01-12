Withdrawal of CSTO Forces From Kazakhstan to Start on Thursday - Tokayev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The organized pullout of peacekeepers sent by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states from Kazakhstan will start on Thursday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The organized pullout of peacekeepers sent by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states from Kazakhstan will start on Thursday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow the organized withdrawal of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent begins. I had negotiations with the leaders of the respective states.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the command of the contingent for the work done during these few days," Tokayev told a response center meeting, adding that the CSTO mission is assessed as "very successful".�

The president was briefed that Kazakh authorities have managed to "free Almaty from terrorists" thanks to additional forces, including those sent by the CSTO, Tokayev's press office said