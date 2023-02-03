Withdrawal of French Military From CAR Had No Effect on Situation in Country - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The withdrawal of French troops from the Central African Republic (CAR) did not affect the situation in the country, which is now controlled by the car army, with the support of Russian instructors, Russian Ambassador to CAR Alexander Bikantov said in an interview with Sputnik.

In December, the French Ministry of Defense announced that the last 130 French troops stationed in the Central African Republic had left the country.

"As for the impact on the situation in the country ... we did not see assessments that the cessation of the long-term French military presence in the CAR in any way affected the security situation," Bikantov said.

The situation in this area is changing regardless of the French presence in the country, as the CAR army, with the support of Russian instructors, is successfully carrying out operations to prevent the infiltration of militants of illegal armed groups into the country from abroad in order to seize settlements, attack government bodies, military personnel, police and gendarmes, Bikantov added.