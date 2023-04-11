Close
Withdrawal Of Mercenaries From Libya Impossible Without Int'l Consensus - Parallel Gov't

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Withdrawal of Mercenaries From Libya Impossible Without Int'l Consensus - Parallel Gov't

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign militants from Libya is impossible without international consensus and the will of the Libyans, Fathi Bashagha, a prime minister leading Libya's eastern-based Government of National Stability, told Sputnik.

"The solution to the issue of mercenaries and foreign militants requires a solid foundation that presupposes the existence of a unified and elected executive branch. We are grateful to the United Nations mission for its efforts in this context, but it is difficult for it to make these forces withdraw without international consensus, an effective UN Security Council mechanism and the true will of Libyan national forces," Bashagha said.

The official expressed confidence that the withdrawal of foreign militants from Libya is "one of the main pillars of the country's stability and the achievement of a comprehensive political settlement."

According to UN estimates, about 20,000 foreign mercenaries are currently in Libya.

In February, Libya's 5+5 Joint Military Commission approved the establishment of an integrated mechanism for joint coordination and data exchange to facilitate the full withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign fighters from the country.

At the moment, Libya is mainly ruled by two contending governments. The western part of the country is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Unity and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. The eastern part is under the Government of National Stability led by Bashagha. The south of the country remains in turmoil due to civil unrest, the persisting terrorist threat and armed tribal violence.

Libya has been grappling with multiple crises after the 2011 Western military intervention overthrew its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi and created a power vacuum that split the nation into rival factions. The UN has been struggling to fill the void by helping Libyans hold a general election, although internal divisions led it to cancel the vote set for 2021.

