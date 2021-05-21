UrduPoint.com
Withdrawal Of Mercenaries Stalls In Libya, Entrenching Country's Division - UN Envoy

Fri 21st May 2021

UN Special Envoy for Libya Jan Kubis said on Friday the withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries has recently stalled, contributing to further division of the country

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Libya Jan Kubis said on Friday the withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries has recently stalled, contributing to further division of the country.

"Progress on key issues, such as... the start of the withdrawal of foreign mercenaries, fighters and foreign forces has stalled, thus entrenching the division of Libya," Kubis said.

According to the special envoy, the UN Support Mission in Libya has continued to receive reports of fortifications along the Sirte-Jufra line, training activities, cargoes of weapons into West, East and South Libyan military bases.

The continued use and presence of thousands of mercenaries represents a significant threat not only to Libya but to the region as a whole, Kubis said,

"The recent disturbing events in Chad again remind us of the interrelated nature and links between the security situation in Libya and the security and stability of the region," he pointed out.

The special envoy further stressed the necessity to ensure an orderly departure of all foreign fighters with their disarmament and reintegration into the countries of origin to reduce the risks of increasing instability in Libya and the region.

