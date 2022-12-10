Withdrawal of Russian Food From Sanctions Must Be Legally Fixed - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Russia will seek to change the regulations in order to legally consolidate the withdrawal of Russian food and fertilizers from sanctions, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

"The main document is a memorandum that was concluded between the Russian Federation and the UN regarding the removal of all obstacles to trade in agricultural goods and food, including grain and fertilizers. We are persistently seeking the full implementation of this memorandum, the EU countries have made some concessions, but they are expressed in changes or the explanations given by the European Commission to the already adopted regulations," he said on the Rossiya 24 broadcaster. "We continue to insist that these concessions be made not through clarifications that are not legally binding, but by changing the regulations."

If the EU is really concerned about the problems of food security, then it will meet Russia halfway, reason will prevail, Grushko said.

"If the initiative of the six countries is implemented, it will be a step in the right direction.

Of course, we proceed from the assumption that reason will prevail, and if the EU is really concerned about the problem of global food security, which has a direct projection on the interests the security of the European Union itself, decisions must be made that are designed to radically improve the situation in this area," he said.

Grushko noted that there had been some movement regarding the withdrawal of Russian food and fertilizers from the sanctions, but it is unsatisfactory.

"Some movement has been outlined, but at the moment it is clearly unsatisfactory," he said.

Earlier, media reported that six EU countries, including France and Germany, were calling on Brussels to adjust sanctions against Russia so that they did not interfere with the supply of food and fertilizers. As noted, although the European Commission has provided recommendations on allowing the transport of Russian grain and fertilizers, several governments and transport operators said that they were not reliable enough to guarantee legal protection.