MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Russian peacekeepers should have stayed in Bosnia and Herzegovina along with international forces, their withdrawal in 2003 was a mistake, President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik has told Sputnik.

"As long as international forces remain in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Russians should have stayed, too. However, this decision had been made at the highest level and had probably been agreed upon at the international level as well. As far as we are concerned, the Serbs would certainly like the Russian side to stay," Dodik said.

June 14, 2023, marks the 20th anniversary of the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from Bosnia and Herzegovina.