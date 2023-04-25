Withdrawal of Turkish Forces From Syria Discussed at Moscow Meeting - Damascus

The issue of withdrawal of Turkish forces from the Syrian territory was discussed during a meeting between top defense officials of Turkey, Syria, Iran and Russia in Moscow on Tuesday, the Syrian Defense Ministry said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The issue of withdrawal of Turkish forces from the Syrian territory was discussed during a meeting between top defense officials of Turkey, Syria, Iran and Russia in Moscow on Tuesday, the Syrian Defense Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the defense ministers of Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iran have discussed ways to strengthen security in Syria and the normalization of the Syria-Turkey relations.

"Today, a quartet meeting was held between the defense ministers of Syria, Russia, Iran and Turkey, which discussed the issue of the withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syrian territory, as well as the implementation of a special agreement on the international highway known as M4," the ministry wrote on social media.