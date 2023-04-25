UrduPoint.com

Withdrawal Of Turkish Forces From Syria Discussed At Moscow Meeting - Damascus

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2023 | 06:34 PM

Withdrawal of Turkish Forces From Syria Discussed at Moscow Meeting - Damascus

The issue of withdrawal of Turkish forces from the Syrian territory was discussed during a meeting between top defense officials of Turkey, Syria, Iran and Russia in Moscow on Tuesday, the Syrian Defense Ministry said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The issue of withdrawal of Turkish forces from the Syrian territory was discussed during a meeting between top defense officials of Turkey, Syria, Iran and Russia in Moscow on Tuesday, the Syrian Defense Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the defense ministers of Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iran have discussed ways to strengthen security in Syria and the normalization of the Syria-Turkey relations.

"Today, a quartet meeting was held between the defense ministers of Syria, Russia, Iran and Turkey, which discussed the issue of the withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syrian territory, as well as the implementation of a special agreement on the international highway known as M4," the ministry wrote on social media.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Moscow Russia Turkey Social Media From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Kiev Suggests Restricting Direct Russian Gas Suppl ..

Kiev Suggests Restricting Direct Russian Gas Supplies to EU Except for Via Ukrai ..

3 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 87,300 cusecs water

IRSA releases 87,300 cusecs water

3 minutes ago
 Talha advises pilgrims to learn use of Saudi mobil ..

Talha advises pilgrims to learn use of Saudi mobile app 'Nusuk' for Nawafil in R ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE evacuates its citizens and nationalities of nu ..

UAE evacuates its citizens and nationalities of number of countries from Sudan, ..

22 minutes ago
 Ayesha Omar shares plan for personal life after ge ..

Ayesha Omar shares plan for personal life after getting married

26 minutes ago
 UAE Sees 50% Chance of Its 1st Lunar Rover Success ..

UAE Sees 50% Chance of Its 1st Lunar Rover Successfully Landing on Moon - Space ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.