Withdrawal Of US Forces From Afghanistan 16-25% Complete - Central Command

Withdrawal of US Forces from Afghanistan 16-25% Complete - Central Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The US is at least 16 percent complete with its withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated on Tuesday.

"U.S. Central Command estimates that we have completed between 16-25% of the entire retrograde process," CENTCOM said in a press release.

The military command wing, responsible for the middle East and parts of Central Asia, added that the military has removed the equivalent of 160 C-17 military transport planes of material out of the war-torn country and has designated over 10,000 pieces of equipment for disposition.

This represents a jump of about 3-11 percent increase in the withdrawal rate since mid-May, when the CENTCOM's estimation was around 13-20 percent.

The withdrawal comes amid a promise made by Biden to complete the withdrawal of US troops from the country by September 11 of this year. Previously, US forces were supposed to have withdrawn from the country by May 1, but that deadline was extended.

Once complete, the withdrawal will mark the end of the longest military engagement in US history. In addition to US forces exiting the country, there are also plans to continue intra-Afghan dialogues to help bring a peaceful resolution to the conflict between the Taliban, who still control much of the country, and government forces.

