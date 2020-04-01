UrduPoint.com
Withdrawal Of US Forces From Iraq To Not Affect Country's Security - Defense Ministry

Wed 01st April 2020 | 07:21 PM

Withdrawal of US Forces From Iraq to Not Affect Country's Security - Defense Ministry

The withdrawal of US forces from the military bases in Iraq would not affect the latter's security and military operations against the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), Iraq's Defense Ministry spokesman Yahya Rasul told Sputnik on Wednesday

"There is no effect from the withdrawal, and as you can see our work is serious during all the times.

The Iraqi troops have sufficient capacity and high military training to follow up the IS [militants]," the spokesman said in an interview.

The spokesman confirmed that there were no registered COVID-19 cases among the Iraqi army's ranks, and added that the troops took precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

In early January, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel all foreign forces from the country as a response to US President Donald Trump's order to assassinate top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad on January 3.

