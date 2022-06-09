Within the framework of the Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the CA countries and the PRC, the Head of the MFA of Turkmenistan held bilateral meetings

On June 7, as part of the participation of the delegation of Turkmenistan in the 3rd meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Central Asian countries and the People’s Republic of China, negotiations were held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022) On June 7, as part of the participation of the delegation of Turkmenistan in the 3rd meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Central Asian countries and the People’s Republic of China, negotiations were held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi.

During the conversation, a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation was discussed, with an emphasis on the implementation of agreements previously reached at the highest state level.

The heads of the foreign ministries of the two countries also touched upon regional and international issues of mutual interest. The interlocutors confirmed the mutual desire to continue cooperation between Turkmenistan and China in major international organizations.

During the discussion of the bilateral trade-economic agenda, special attention was paid to mutually beneficial cooperation in the gas, transport and communications sectors.

The leaders of Turkmen and Chinese diplomacy paid special attention to the issues of ensuring security and stability on a regional and continental scale.

Also, the topic of negotiations was further cooperation in the field of healthcare, education and culture.

On the same day, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

During the conversation, the parties discussed issues of regional policy, exchanged views on topical international issues.

The most important topic of the talks was the Caspian problem. In particular, issues related to the preparations for the 6th meeting of the Heads of the Caspian states in 2022 were discussed.

The heads of the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan highly appreciated the prospects for using the potential of the two countries in building up bilateral trade and economic cooperation, as well as in the interests of developing regional and international partnerships. In this context, special attention was paid to the need to maximize the use of modern land and sea transport infrastructure available in Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

The importance of continuing joint work in such areas as energy, agriculture, and industrial cooperation was also noted.