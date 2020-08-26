Without Dialogue With Putin, There Will Be No Peaceful Result on Donbas - Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was not afraid of direct dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, because without such dialogue, no peaceful result on the Donbas settlement was possible.

"I have had a talk with the Russian president right before a ceasefire went into force (on July 27). We discussed the complicated issues in respecting the ceasefire. So far, there is a result of this dialogue and we see it. It is not enough. I am not afraid of the direct dialogue with Russia's president. I think that is the right thing to do," Zelenskyy told Euronews in an interview.

"If we have a possibility to talk and the results of those talks can help move forward toward ending the war, it has to be done, no matter how different people or different regions react to this. If there is no dialogue, there will be no result. This I understand very clear. If there is no dialogue, if there are no phone calls when needed, there will be no peaceful result. I am convinced of it," he said.

The last conversation between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia took place on July 26, 2020.