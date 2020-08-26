UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Without Dialogue With Putin, There Will Be No Peaceful Result On Donbas - Zelenskyy

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:00 AM

Without Dialogue With Putin, There Will Be No Peaceful Result on Donbas - Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was not afraid of direct dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, because without such dialogue, no peaceful result on the Donbas settlement was possible.

"I have had a talk with the Russian president right before a ceasefire went into force (on July 27). We discussed the complicated issues in respecting the ceasefire. So far, there is a result of this dialogue and we see it. It is not enough. I am not afraid of the direct dialogue with Russia's president. I think that is the right thing to do," Zelenskyy told Euronews in an interview.

"If we have a possibility to talk and the results of those talks can help move forward toward ending the war, it has to be done, no matter how different people or different regions react to this. If there is no dialogue, there will be no result. This I understand very clear. If there is no dialogue, if there are no phone calls when needed, there will be no peaceful result. I am convinced of it," he said.

The last conversation between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia took place on July 26, 2020.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin July 2020

Recent Stories

Solid progress across Aldar’s developments in pr ..

6 hours ago

RTA, DANS sign MoU in support of Autonomous Air Ve ..

6 hours ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ Programme t ..

6 hours ago

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 ..

6 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

7 hours ago

UN Hopes Palestine Starts Collecting Clearance Rev ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.