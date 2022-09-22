BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) If sanctions are lifted from Russia, prices and inflation will immediately drop in Europe, the European economy could recover and avoid a recession, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"If the sanctions were lifted, prices would immediately fall by half, inflation would also drop. Without sanctions, the European economy would recover and could avoid an impending recession," Magyar Nemzet quoted Orban as saying at a meeting of the ruling coalition of the Fidesz party and Christian Democratic People's Party.