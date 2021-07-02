UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Witness' Admission To Lies Should Be Sufficient To Have Assange Case Thrown Out - Lawyer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 09:28 PM

Witness' Admission to Lies Should Be Sufficient to Have Assange Case Thrown Out - Lawyer

The admission by a key witness in Julian Assange's extradition case to the United States that he fabricated accusations against the WikiLeaks founder should be sufficient to have the whole case "thrown out," Jennifer Robinson, a member of Assange's legal team, said on Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The admission by a key witness in Julian Assange's extradition case to the United States that he fabricated accusations against the WikiLeaks founder should be sufficient to have the whole case "thrown out," Jennifer Robinson, a member of Assange's legal team, said on Friday.

"This is just the latest revelations of a case which has been filled with abuse that should justified the case being thrown out," Robinson said during an online event organized by the "Don't Extradite Assange" campaign ahead of the whistleblower's 50th birthday on Saturday.

According to an article published last week in the Icelandic newspaper Stundin, convicted hacker Sigurdur "Siggi" Thordarson falsely claimed in the extradition indictment that he was a prominent WikiLeaks representative instructed by Assange to carry out hacking attacks, when he was in fact only tangentially involved with the organization. In the interview with the news outlet, the man said that Assange never asked him to hack or access phone recordings of Icelandic lawmakers and claimed that he had lied in the indictment in exchange for money and immunity from prosecution.

Commenting on the recent development, Robinson recalled that the second superseding indictment introduced by the US prosecution to include hacking allegations was actually based on Thordarson's evidence.

"This prosecution has always been problematic from the evidential point of view, but now we know that the key witness for the second superseding indictment has admitted that he lied, and that there is no factual basis upon which to base the second superseding indictment," she stressed.

Robinson noted that in the case of American whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the so-called Pentagon papers back in 1971, the simple revelation that the Nixon administration had broken into his psychiatrist office was sufficient to have the entire case on the Espionage Act against him thrown out.

"If there was enough in the Nixon administration to have a case thrown out for abusive process then Julian's is in 2021 in democratic societies and it if it's not, then we have to ask a few questions as where we are as democratic societies," she said.

The WikiLeaks founder was arrested in London on April 11, 2019, and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail back in 2012, when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorean embassy in the UK capital to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was facing sexual assault charges that were later dropped.

The whistleblower is wanted by the US Justice Department on espionage and computer fraud charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of secret files and classified information that shed light on war crimes committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. He faces up to 175 years in solitary confinement inside a top security American prison if convicted in the US.

In January, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled not to extradite Assange to the United States, citing health reasons and the risk of suicide in the US prison system, but decided that he must wait in prison for the outcome of an appeal filed by US prosecutors.

His lawyer warned, however, that the case could drag on for months, as the US could further appeal the UK High Court's decision, and in the meantime Assange will have to remain in prison.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Exchange Immunity Pentagon Iraq Suicide London Man United Kingdom United States Sweden Money January April 2019 Event From Top Court Hacking

Recent Stories

US Used Lying Witness in Assange Case 'Out of Shee ..

2 minutes ago

Western Provocations Aimed at Undermining Belarusi ..

2 minutes ago

Syrian Gov't, Opposition Released Several Detainee ..

2 minutes ago

Afghan Intelligence Prevents Plane Explosion in Co ..

39 minutes ago

Biden Says Not Worried Delta Variant Will Cause Ne ..

39 minutes ago

Syrian Opposition 'Positive' About Upcoming Talks ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.