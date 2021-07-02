Witness' Admission to Lies Should Be Sufficient to Have Assange Case Thrown Out - Lawyer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The admission by a key witness in Julian Assange's extradition case to the United States that he fabricated accusations against the WikiLeaks founder should be sufficient to have the whole case "thrown out," Jennifer Robinson, a member of Assange's legal team, said on Friday.

"This is just the latest revelations of a case which has been filled with abuse that should justified the case being thrown out," Robinson said during an online event organized by the "Don't Extradite Assange" campaign ahead of the whistleblower's 50th birthday on Saturday.

According to an article published last week in the Icelandic newspaper Stundin, convicted hacker Sigurdur "Siggi" Thordarson falsely claimed in the extradition indictment that he was a prominent WikiLeaks representative instructed by Assange to carry out hacking attacks, when he was in fact only tangentially involved with the organization. In the interview with the news outlet, the man said that Assange never asked him to hack or access phone recordings of Icelandic lawmakers and claimed that he had lied in the indictment in exchange for money and immunity from prosecution.

Commenting on the recent development, Robinson recalled that the second superseding indictment introduced by the US prosecution to include hacking allegations was actually based on Thordarson's evidence.

"This prosecution has always been problematic from the evidential point of view, but now we know that the key witness for the second superseding indictment has admitted that he lied, and that there is no factual basis upon which to base the second superseding indictment," she stressed.

Robinson noted that in the case of American whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the so-called Pentagon papers back in 1971, the simple revelation that the Nixon administration had broken into his psychiatrist office was sufficient to have the entire case on the Espionage Act against him thrown out.

"If there was enough in the Nixon administration to have a case thrown out for abusive process then Julian's is in 2021 in democratic societies and it if it's not, then we have to ask a few questions as where we are as democratic societies," she said.

The WikiLeaks founder was arrested in London on April 11, 2019, and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail back in 2012, when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorean embassy in the UK capital to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was facing sexual assault charges that were later dropped.

The whistleblower is wanted by the US Justice Department on espionage and computer fraud charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of secret files and classified information that shed light on war crimes committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. He faces up to 175 years in solitary confinement inside a top security American prison if convicted in the US.

In January, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled not to extradite Assange to the United States, citing health reasons and the risk of suicide in the US prison system, but decided that he must wait in prison for the outcome of an appeal filed by US prosecutors.

His lawyer warned, however, that the case could drag on for months, as the US could further appeal the UK High Court's decision, and in the meantime Assange will have to remain in prison.