Witness Tells Inquiry Commission Australian Youth Prison Ran 'Gladiator Pit'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Guards at a youth detention center in Australia provoked fights between inmates "for sport," according to a former detainee who testified Thursday before an inquiry commission.

The commission has been conducting a series of hearings to look into reports of systemic cruelty and recurring child sexual abuse at public institutions in the Australian island state of Tasmania.

The witness, who used the pseudonym Fred, told the inquiry he had been placed with Ashley Youth Detention Center when he was 17. Its Franklin unit was nicknamed "gladiator pit" for having many fights between inmates, he said.

"Some were staff versus inmates, but never in my experience, it was mainly inmate versus inmate," he was quoted as saying by the public broadcaster ABC.

He said that staff would do nothing when fights broke out and sometimes would even "encourage" brawls between detainees by telling children they had been badmouthed by others.

"You felt like they were doing that just for sport, just to watch," Fred said.

He also reported having seen a detainee raped violently by another and a female detainee "dragged from the shower naked by her hair and placed on the ground cuffed." He filed two complaints but these went nowhere.

This pattern of violence is so ingrained in Tasmanian detention facilities that authorities should "close this place down and start again," the commission was told.

Despite the abundance of damning evidence in the past two decades, the department managing the institution has only started examining complaints in the past two years, ABC reported.