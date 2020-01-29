Witness to Preparations of White Helmets' Provocation Captured by Syrian Military - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

ALEPPO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The Syrian military has captured a militant who witnessed how the White Helmets were preparing for a new provocation, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria revealed on Wednesday.

The militant, identified as Abu Hamza, who was a member of one of the militant groups operating in Syria, was sent to a southwestern district of Aleppo. As he was not familiar with the area, he got lost and captured by the Syrian military.

Video footage of his subsequent interrogation was released by the Russian center. In it, the militant said was responsible for protecting storage facilities in the city of Kafr Hamrah. He went on to say that he had just days prior witnessed how some "people from civil defense" � Syria Civil Defence is another name for the White Helmets � arrived at one of the facilities to collect boxes, ammunition fragments and filming equipment.

"I do not know what was stored there.

A while ago [people] came by minibus and loaded it with boxes with gray tanks and boxes with parts of rockets and shells. Also [they] took filming equipment," the captive said.

On Monday, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the commander of the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation, said that militants and White Helmets were preparing a new provocation in the Idlib de-escalation zone that would be used to accuse the Syrian authorities of using chemical weapons against civilians. He added that members of the organization arrived in the Aleppo and Idlib provinces under the protection of militants from the Hayat Tahrir Ash-Sham terrorist group (banned in Russia), delivering containers presumably filled with gaseous chlorine.

The general also said that terrorists had set up at least two laboratories in Idlib province producing combat chemical agents, and that these labs were staffed with specialists trained in Europe.