UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Witness To Preparations Of White Helmets' Provocation Captured By Syrian Military - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:40 PM

Witness to Preparations of White Helmets' Provocation Captured by Syrian Military - Moscow

The Syrian military has captured a militant who witnessed how the White Helmets were preparing for a new provocation, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria revealed on Wednesday

ALEPPO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The Syrian military has captured a militant who witnessed how the White Helmets were preparing for a new provocation, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria revealed on Wednesday.

The militant, identified as Abu Hamza, who was a member of one of the militant groups operating in Syria, was sent to a southwestern district of Aleppo. As he was not familiar with the area, he got lost and captured by the Syrian military.

Video footage of his subsequent interrogation was released by the Russian center. In it, the militant said was responsible for protecting storage facilities in the city of Kafr Hamrah. He went on to say that he had just days prior witnessed how some "people from civil defense" � Syria Civil Defence is another name for the White Helmets � arrived at one of the facilities to collect boxes, ammunition fragments and filming equipment.

"I do not know what was stored there.

A while ago [people] came by minibus and loaded it with boxes with gray tanks and boxes with parts of rockets and shells. Also [they] took filming equipment," the captive said.

On Monday, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the commander of the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation, said that militants and White Helmets were preparing a new provocation in the Idlib de-escalation zone that would be used to accuse the Syrian authorities of using chemical weapons against civilians. He added that members of the organization arrived in the Aleppo and Idlib provinces under the protection of militants from the Hayat Tahrir Ash-Sham terrorist group (banned in Russia), delivering containers presumably filled with gaseous chlorine.

The general also said that terrorists had set up at least two laboratories in Idlib province producing combat chemical agents, and that these labs were staffed with specialists trained in Europe.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Europe Idlib Aleppo From

Recent Stories

Hira Mani wishes wedding anniversary to her parent ..

4 minutes ago

Deadlock persists over Sindh IGP’s appointment

16 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan’s focal person loses Twitter accou ..

33 minutes ago

University of Karachi awards eight PhD, 22 M.Phil ..

4 minutes ago

Rain spell turns air quality moderate in federal c ..

4 minutes ago

Japanese Prosecutors Raid Office of Former Nissan ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.