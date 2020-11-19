Witnesses of Saudi Ritz-Carlton Purge Revealed Details of Their Custody - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Ahead of the third anniversary of the 2017 Ritz-Carlton purge, some representatives of the Saudi Arabian elite, speaking on the condition of anonymity, have disclosed the details of the anti-corruption campaign, which was initiated by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and affected roughly 400 of the most powerful people of the country, The Guardian reported on Thursday.

On November 4, 2017, the prominent members of the Saudi Arabian society, including princes, ministers and business tycoons, were detained at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in the capital of Riyadh under corruption charges, with their assets frozen and statuses revoked. This incident manifested fundamental changes in the political and economic spheres of the Saudi Arabian society, as the country had not earlier witnessed the members of its establishment being arrested in modern history. Many of the detained persons had been confidants of the Saudi royal family for decades and were shocked by this step.

Ibrahim Warde, an adjunct professor of international finance at the Fletcher school of Tufts University, told The Guardian that he guessed that the Saudi establishment was planning to come down on some prominent business figures. Since mid-2017, his former students, who worked in an intelligence service, requested information on Saudis, whose business Warde explored in his research.

"Many of those who came out of my classes ended up in the world of financial intelligence... I kept getting strange requests from some of them about who was involved in various financial shenanigans. It became clear that they were preparing reports for companies that were acting for Saudis back home," Warde said, as quoted by The Guardian.

The news outlet's sources said that the majority of the persons, who were detained in the Ritz-Carlton, received a phone call inviting them to a meeting with the crown prince, or Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

When the targets of the Saudi security forces arrived at the venue, they were taken to a five-star prison, where they were tortured and interrogated under the supervision of the two ministers close to the crown prince.

"People were asked if they knew why they were there. No one did. Most were beaten, some of them badly. There were people tied to the walls, in stress positions. It went on for hours, and all of those doing the torturing were Saudis... It was designed to soften them up. And then the next day, the interrogators arrived," The Guardian source said.

According to the witness, the interrogators intended to get access to the detainees' assets, and they had information on the assets in the country but failed to obtain data on offshore accounts. The secret service officials threatened to release derogatory information of the detained persons to receive access to their foreign assets.

A senior banking source of The Guardian said that the security officials managed to withdraw assets from certain foreign banks, but some of them stopped transactions because the requests were not routine.

Though the Saudi officials insisted that this purge allowed the country to return up to $107 billion of assets received by 87 Saudi individuals through corruption schemes, the sources who spoke to The Guardian stressed that the security service managed to get far fewer funds, roughly $28 billion.

The Guardian added that the detentions of the Saudi elite allowed the crown prince to gain popular support in the country and shadow the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, who was assassinated at the Saudi consulate in October 2018. However, this action resulted in a wall of distrust between the Saudi royal family and the business community.