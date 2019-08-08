UrduPoint.com
Witnesses Report Resumption Of Clashes Between Kyrgyz Police, Atambayev's Supporters

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:50 AM

Witnesses Report Resumption of Clashes Between Kyrgyz Police, Atambayev's Supporters

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Clashes between supporters of ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev and police near his residence outside Bishkek resumed, eyewitnesses told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The police and special forces units approached Atambayev's house again. There was a skirmish. Atambayev's supporters threw stones and sticks at them," the witnesses said.

 Special-purpose police units attempted to storm Atambayev's residence outside the capital of Bishkek earlier in the day, using flashbang grenades and rubber bullets.

The most recent reports by local medics  say that the number of wounded in clashes between police and Atambayev's supporters rose to 36 people.

Police have failed to detain the ex-president and left the territory of Atambaev's residence as his supporters repulsed the assault.

According to the country's Health Ministry, a police officer died in a hospital after receiving a gunshot wound in the initial assault.

