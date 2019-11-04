UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Witnesses Say Dozens Of Protesters Injured In Clashes With Security Forces In Iraq

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 09:42 PM

Witnesses Say Dozens of Protesters Injured in Clashes With Security Forces in Iraq

Dozens of protesters were injured as a result of clashes with security forces in Baghdad near the area where Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's office is located, witnesses told sputnik on Monday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Dozens of protesters were injured as a result of clashes with security forces in Baghdad near the area where Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's office is located, witnesses told sputnik on Monday.

"Dozens of protesters were injured as a result of clashes with security forces at Al-Ahrar bridge in the center of Baghdad, security forces fire in the are and use tear gas," the witnesses said.

Later in the day they said that security forces left the bridge as there was an overwhelming number of demonstrators. The bridge leads to the area where the prime minister's office is located. Protesters also burned tires in the area.

On Monday, a general strike was declared in the majority of Iraqi cities, populated predominately by Shiites, while the main highways were blocked.

Nationwide protests in Iraq started in early October and developed in waves of escalation. People demand the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. As rallies grew more violent, the government had to declare a curfew and cut internet access in Baghdad and five other regions at some point.

The Iraqi prime minister later promised in a televised address to carry out a cabinet reshuffle and introduce changes to election laws. At the same time, Mahdi said that the government's resignation would throw the country into chaos. The authorities have previously conducted a reshuffle in security bodies in provinces where protests broke out.

Related Topics

Election Injured Corruption Fire Prime Minister Internet Iraq Baghdad Same October Gas Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

US Appeals Court Rules Trump Must Hand Over Tax Re ..

4 minutes ago

Robbers steal treasures in ram-raid on French cath ..

4 minutes ago

Maryam's bail: NAB has right to give its viewpoint ..

4 minutes ago

Iraq Arrests Facebook Users for Posts Backing Anti ..

4 minutes ago

President summons Senate session

28 minutes ago

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Signs Law Halving Number of Su ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.