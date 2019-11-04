Witnesses Say Dozens of Protesters Injured in Clashes With Security Forces in Iraq

Dozens of protesters were injured as a result of clashes with security forces in Baghdad near the area where Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's office is located, witnesses told sputnik on Monday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Dozens of protesters were injured as a result of clashes with security forces in Baghdad near the area where Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's office is located, witnesses told sputnik on Monday.

"Dozens of protesters were injured as a result of clashes with security forces at Al-Ahrar bridge in the center of Baghdad, security forces fire in the are and use tear gas," the witnesses said.

Later in the day they said that security forces left the bridge as there was an overwhelming number of demonstrators. The bridge leads to the area where the prime minister's office is located. Protesters also burned tires in the area.

On Monday, a general strike was declared in the majority of Iraqi cities, populated predominately by Shiites, while the main highways were blocked.

Nationwide protests in Iraq started in early October and developed in waves of escalation. People demand the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. As rallies grew more violent, the government had to declare a curfew and cut internet access in Baghdad and five other regions at some point.

The Iraqi prime minister later promised in a televised address to carry out a cabinet reshuffle and introduce changes to election laws. At the same time, Mahdi said that the government's resignation would throw the country into chaos. The authorities have previously conducted a reshuffle in security bodies in provinces where protests broke out.