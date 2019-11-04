UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Witnesses Say Some Protesters Killed During Clashes With Security Forces In Iraq's Karbala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 01:13 PM

Witnesses Say Some Protesters Killed During Clashes With Security Forces in Iraq's Karbala

A number of demonstrators were killed and injured in the early hours of Monday as a result of clashes with security forces in front of the Iranian consulate in the Iraqi city of Karbala, witnesses told Sputnik

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) A number of demonstrators were killed and injured in the early hours of Monday as a result of clashes with security forces in front of the Iranian consulate in the Iraqi city of Karbala, witnesses told Sputnik.

"The protesters set fire to the external gate of the Iranian consulate in Karbala, what led to the clashes between the demonstrators and the security forces in charge of protecting the consulate," the witnesses said.

They added that some protesters were killed and injured, but the death toll has not been known yet.

Protests in the capital of Baghdad and other Iraqi provinces started in early October and developed in waves of escalation. People demand the government resignation, economic reforms, better living conditions and an end to corruption. As rallies grew more violent, the government had to declare a curfew and cut internet access.

A week ago, the national human rights watchdog told Sputnik that anti-government rallies in Karbala alone resulted in 18 deaths and 800 injures.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Fire Internet Karbala Baghdad October Government

Recent Stories

LHC to announce verdict today on Maryam Nawaz's ba ..

3 minutes ago

Hira Mani expected to be part of famous TV show Me ..

12 minutes ago

China's resident home purchase leverage down in Q ..

2 minutes ago

Dengue patients toll reaches 6670 in KP

2 minutes ago

Rs 400mln set for 'crop maximization project'

2 minutes ago

Youth shot dead, other two injured in firing incid ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.