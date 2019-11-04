(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) A number of demonstrators were killed and injured in the early hours of Monday as a result of clashes with security forces in front of the Iranian consulate in the Iraqi city of Karbala, witnesses told Sputnik.

"The protesters set fire to the external gate of the Iranian consulate in Karbala, what led to the clashes between the demonstrators and the security forces in charge of protecting the consulate," the witnesses said.

They added that some protesters were killed and injured, but the death toll has not been known yet.

Protests in the capital of Baghdad and other Iraqi provinces started in early October and developed in waves of escalation. People demand the government resignation, economic reforms, better living conditions and an end to corruption. As rallies grew more violent, the government had to declare a curfew and cut internet access.

A week ago, the national human rights watchdog told Sputnik that anti-government rallies in Karbala alone resulted in 18 deaths and 800 injures.