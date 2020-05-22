UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Witsel Missing Again But Can Back For Dortmund

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 06:34 PM

Witsel missing again but Can back for Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund will again be without Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel when they travel to Wolfsburg on Saturday on the Bundesliga's second week of action since it restarted, coach Lucien Favre said

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Borussia Dortmund will again be without Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel when they travel to Wolfsburg on Saturday on the Bundesliga's second week of action since it restarted, coach Lucien Favre said.

Witsel has not recovered from muscular problems he suffered trying to regain fitness before last weekend's resumption of matches.

But former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is fit again and available for selection as Dortmund aim to keep their pursuit of leaders Bayern Munich on track with a victory.

Giovanni Reyna, the 17-year-old son of former US international Claudio Reyna and Danielle Egan Reyna, is also set to play some part after what would have been his first Bundesliga start was thwarted last weekend when he injured himself in the warmup before the 4-0 win against Schalke.

Favre also said he was still hopeful German international Marco Reus, who injured groin muscles in February before matches were suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, could return to action before the end of the season.

"He still hasn't trained with the team. We hope he'll be able to return as quickly as possible and help us," Favre said.

Dortmund trail Bayern by four points but face the reigning champions at home on Tuesday in a match that could prove crucial in deciding the outcome of the title race.

Related Topics

Injured German Liverpool Dortmund Belgium February From Race Bayern Coach Borussia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sons of Jamal Khashoggi pardon the killers of thei ..

25 minutes ago

Over 41,000 people benefit from RTA’s Ramadan in ..

36 minutes ago

Senior US Health Official Urges WHO to Start Refor ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Extends Condolences to Pakistan Over Karachi ..

2 minutes ago

France to hold delayed second round of local elect ..

2 minutes ago

Russia backs surveillance treaty after US pulls ou ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.