Wizz Air Cancels All Flights to/From Russia Until October 30 Over Situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The Hungarian airline Wizz Air has announced its decision to cancel all flight to and from Russia until October 30 over the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

"Wizz Air is constantly monitoring the ongoing situation, therefore all flights to/from Russia will be cancelled for the full summer season schedule up until 30 October.

The flights are being removed from the booking system. Any further changes will be announced in due course," the airline tweeted on late Friday.

Wizz Air in fact stopped the air traffic to and from Russia after February 24 when the military operation started. However, it was unclear how long the flights would be suspended.