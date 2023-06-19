UrduPoint.com

WMO Says Europe Fastest Warming Continent In World Since 1980s

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 11:12 PM

WMO Says Europe Fastest Warming Continent in World Since 1980s

Temperatures in Europe have risen twice as fast as the global average since the 1980s, with the average temperature in the region being 2.3 degrees Celsius (4.14 degrees Fahrenheit) above the pre-industrial level, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Temperatures in Europe have risen twice as fast as the global average since the 1980s, with the average temperature in the region being 2.3 degrees Celsius (4.14 degrees Fahrenheit) above the pre-industrial level, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Monday.

"It shows how Europe has been warming twice as much as the global average since the 1980s, with far-reaching impacts on the region's socio-economic fabric and ecosystems. In 2022, Europe was approximately 2.3 �C above the pre-industrial (1850-1900) average used as a baseline for the Paris Agreement on climate change," the WMO said in a statement, citing the State of the Climate in Europe report.

At the same time, meteorological, hydrological and climate-related hazards in Europe in 2022 resulted in 16,365 reported deaths and directly affected 156,000 people, the organization noted, adding that financial losses in 2022 amounted to at least $2 billion.

"In 2022, many countries in western and south-western Europe had their warmest year on record. Summer was the hottest ever recorded: the high temperatures exacerbated the severe and widespread drought conditions, fuelled violent wildfires that resulted in the second largest burnt area on record, and led to thousands of heat-associated excess deaths," WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said.

However, the WMO noted that for the first time last year, renewable energy sources in Europe produced more electricity than polluting fossil fuels.

In May, the organization said that global temperatures could reach record highs over the next five years.

Related Topics

World Electricity Europe Drought Paris Same May National University Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Publishing City attracts major publishers ..

Sharjah Publishing City attracts major publishers at Seoul International Book Fa ..

23 minutes ago
 Over 900 Civilians Killed, 4,700 Injured in Sudan ..

Over 900 Civilians Killed, 4,700 Injured in Sudan in Two Months of Conflict - UN

11 minutes ago
 Responsibility for promotion of peace, harmony re ..

Responsibility for promotion of peace, harmony rests on every member of society ..

11 minutes ago
 White House Says Has No Timeline for Phone Call, M ..

White House Says Has No Timeline for Phone Call, Meeting Between Biden, Xi

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Russia to hold 5th round of Bilateral Po ..

Pakistan, Russia to hold 5th round of Bilateral Political Consultations

20 minutes ago
 Slovakia Receives $90Mln in Exchange for Ukraine A ..

Slovakia Receives $90Mln in Exchange for Ukraine Aid - Former Defense Minister

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.