WMS essential for media cooperation: MD APP

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Muhammad Asim Khichi, Managing Director (MD) of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Wednesday said that the World Media Summit (WMS) was an instrumental platform in addressing key media issues and strengthening media cooperation.

"I hope that the summit would provide opportunities for participants to collaborate in fields such as cultural exchanges, content sharing, language support, joint initiatives, technology transfer, and joint coverage of global issues," Khichi told Xinhua in an exclusive interview.

"The summit is a valuable platform for media organizations to learn from each other, embrace opportunities, and tackle challenges in the ever-evolving media sector," said Khichi.

"Pakistan's state news agency and Xinhua have collaboration potential in amplifying the voices for shared progress and win-win cooperation, said Khichi."

"Such cooperation could provide a broader platform for their perspectives and promote a more inclusive global discourse," he added.

Khichi highlighted the close relationship between the two media agencies, which started in 1964 as a successful example of media cooperation and expressed confidence that the WMS would solidify the partnership and pave the way for new initiatives.

Recognizing the growing influence of media, particularly digital and social media, he stressed the need for enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and China in countering fake news.

APP/asg