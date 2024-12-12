Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Wolfsburg romped to a 6-1 win over Roma in the Women's Champions League on Wednesday to book their place in the quarter-finals, while eight-time victors Lyon hammered Galatasaray.

Four goals inside the final 25 minutes from Sveindis Jonsdottir secured Wolfsburg second spot in Group A as they moved three points ahead of Roma and boast a better head-to-head record against the Italians.

"I'm extremely happy and extremely proud that we're through," said Wolfsburg forward Alexandra Popp.

"We made life very difficult for ourselves with the result from the game in Rome. But to have a game like this... I'm just super proud."

On matchday one, the Romans won 1-0 against Wolfsburg in Italy but the two-time champions now have a superior record thanks to their heavy win at home.

The Germans next face leaders Lyon in the final round of group-stage matches on December 17, but with nothing at stake.

The French side have a perfect five wins from five after their 6-0 demolition of bottom side Galatasaray and sit six points clear in the group.

In Germany, Popp opened the scoring early for Wolfsburg, before Valentina Giacinti equalised shortly after half-time.

Lineth Beerensteyn put the Wolves back in front after the hour and Jonsdottir then bagged four to give the win a sheen.

The Iceland forward came off the substitutes' bench on 66 minutes and netted her first just two minutes later.

She then scored three in the final five minutes to bring Wolfsburg up to nine points.

"I'm going to let all the girls write something on this (match) ball -- I'm really happy! I'll probably never forget about it," said Jonsdottir.

In Istanbul, six different players were on the scoresheet for Lyon as they ran riot at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Ada Hegerberg and Sara Daebritz scored inside the opening 30 minutes, before a Jazmin Jackmon own-goal made it 3-0 by the break.

Captain Wendie Renard, Danielle van de Donk and Eugenie Le Sommer completed the scoring in the second half.

Le Sommer's 76th-minute strike brought up a significant milestone for the 35-year-old as it was her 50th goal in the Champions League.

"It would be too early to say that we are the favourites for the cups before the end of the season, but we are making good progress," Lyon coach Joe Montemurro told UEFA's website.

"We've had a good start to the season, but the important thing is to maintain this."

In Group B, the already-qualified Chelsea and Real Madrid both won to set up a blockbuster final group game next week, where the winners of the pool will be decided.

The English champions will travel to Madrid in pole position on December 17, holding a three-point advantage after defeating Real 3-2 at home on the first matchday.

Chelsea maintained their 100 percent record on Wednesday as they waltzed to a 6-1 win against Dutch club Twente.

Madrid moved to 12 points with a 3-0 win at Celtic thanks to a brace from Danish attacker Signe Bruun and a late Alba Redondo header.