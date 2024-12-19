Wolves Appoint Vitor Pereira As Head Coach
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 11:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Wolverhampton Wanderers announced Thursday they had appointed Vitor Pereira as their new head coach as they battle for Premier League survival.
The 56-year-old Portuguese manager has left Saudi Pro League club Al Shabab to join Wolves on an 18-month contract after the Midlands side, battling to avoid relegation, sacked Gary O'Neil.
The widely travelled Pereira was close to replacing Rafael Benitez as Everton manager in 2022.
During an extensive managerial career, Pereira has won two Primeira Liga titles with Porto and the Greek Super League with Olympiakos.
The BBC reported Tuesday that Wolves would pay around one million Euros to bring Pereira to the English top flight.
Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said Thursday: "We are delighted to welcome Vitor Pereira to Wolves as the new head coach of our men's first-team. Vitor is a highly respected and experienced coach who has achieved success across different leagues and will bring a new approach for the test ahead.
"This is a challenging moment for the club, and we want to thank Vitor for taking on this responsibility. We have full confidence in his ability to guide us back on track, alongside the players and staff, and the entire club will be united in supporting him to achieve success."
Wolves, second bottom in the Premier League, said Pereira took his first training session with the club on Thursday and would be in charge for their match away to fellow relegation candidates Leicester -- five points above them in the standings -- on Sunday.
O'Neil was sacked after Saturday's 2-1 loss at home to Ipswich, the club's fourth defeat in a row, left Wolves with just nine points from 16 league games.
O'Neil was appointed in August 2023 following the departure of Julen Lopetegui and signed a new four-year deal with the club in August this year.
Recent Stories
RAKEZ strengthens UK economic ties through successful London roadshow
Department of Community Development revisits life skills training programmes
Modon Holding completes acquisition of La Zagaleta in Spain
Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 commences
United Nations: UAE prioritises gender balance, women's empowerment
SEF doubles its scale with 300 global leaders, 60 activities
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new Board of Trustees of British University ..
Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Medical University
DP World issues $100 million Blue Bond
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ
UAEV announces adoption of recently introduced EV tariffs effective January 2025
ADSCC successfully performs First CAR-T Cell Therapy to treat Lupus in Middle Ea ..
More Stories From World
-
Wolves appoint Vitor Pereira as head coach6 minutes ago
-
Cyclone Chido death toll in Mozambique rises to 736 minutes ago
-
Wolves appoint Vitor Pereira as head coach6 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal hails "Iron Brother" relationship with China, outlines vision for CPEC Phase-II2 hours ago
-
Scent of success? Samaranch bids to emulate father in IOC presidency race4 hours ago
-
Real Madrid outclass Pachuca to win Intercontinental Cup4 hours ago
-
France footballer Paul Pogba's brother sentenced to year in prison in extortion case4 hours ago
-
New swap needed for Russian 'child political prisoners': freed artist5 hours ago
-
52 killed in two bus accidents in central Afghanistan5 hours ago
-
Putin admits security failure over general's killing6 hours ago
-
Lawmaker shot dead in parliament of separatist Georgian region: authorities6 hours ago
-
Putin ready to meet Trump 'anytime' to talk Ukraine deal7 hours ago