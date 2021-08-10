Woman Accused of Injuring Saint Vincent Prime Minister Pleads Not Guilty - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) A woman accused of causing bodily injury to Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, has pleaded not guilty in court, national media reported on Monday.

Last week, the prime minister of the Caribbean island nation received a head injury when trying to enter parliament through a crowd of people protesting against compulsory COVID-19 vaccinations in the capital of Kingstown.

The official was sent to Barbados for medical examination. The suspect was arrested on August 6.

The 56-year-old accused, Annamay Lewis, appeared before a court and was charged with inflicting injury, the News784 online portal said. Lewis, however, pleaded not guilty and bail was set at 3,000 Eastern Caribbean Dollars ($1,100).

The defendant's lawyer stated that police forced her to confess to the attack, the news outlet added.

A hearing on the case is expected to continue on September 15.