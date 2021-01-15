UrduPoint.com
Woman Aged 101 Becomes First German To Get Second Vaccine Shot

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Woman Aged 101 Becomes First German to Get Second Vaccine Shot

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) A 101-year-old woman became the first German to receive the second shot of the two-dose vaccine against the coronavirus on Friday, media reported.

Edith Kwoizalla, a resident of a care home in the German town of Halberstadt, led by example three weeks ago when she was administered the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the local broadcaster MDR said.

The care home's vaccination of some 40 senior citizens on December 26, a day before the nationwide vaccine rollout began, was criticized by the Federal health ministry as a "false start."

Germany saw the overall number of coronavirus cases pass 2 million on Friday, according to the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases. The country plans to vaccinate up to 70 percent of the population by September.

