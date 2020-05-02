UrduPoint.com
Woman Aged 106 Recovers From Coronavirus In France - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 06:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) A 106-year-old woman managed to recover from the coronavirus in France, French media reported.

According to the Parisien newspaper, Helene Lefevre, who lives in a retirement home in the department of Yvelines, tested positive for COVID-19 on April 15.

She did not need hospitalization and remained isolated in her room.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 237,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

France has confirmed 167,303 COVID-19 cases so far, with 24,628 fatalities and 51,124 recoveries.

