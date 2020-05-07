VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) A 94-year-old woman, who is a veteran of the Great Patriotic War, has recovered from the coronavirus disease in Russia's Primorsky Territory, the regional government said on Thursday.

The Primorsky Territory has confirmed 727 COVID-19 cases, with eight fatalities and 130 recoveries.

"There are three children and a 94-year-old woman - a veteran of the Great Patriotic War - have coped with the illness," the regional authorities said in a statement.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 263,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Russia has confirmed 165,929 cases of COVID-19 so far, with 1,537 fatalities.