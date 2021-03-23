MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno has appointed Tannya Varela as General Commander of the National Police of Ecuador, marking the first time that a woman will be holding the post.

"Today I appointed Tannya Varela as Commander General of @PoliciaEcuador.

She is the first woman in our history to hold this position," Moreno said on Twitter on Monday.

Varela replaces Patricio Carrillo, who spent around 14 months at the head of the National Police.

Carrillo's departure came one month after a simultaneous riot took place in four prisons in the South American country, which left 81 inmates murdered.